KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 430,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 286,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4,628.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 331,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CARR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.62. 1,040,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,257. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

