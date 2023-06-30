KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 9.0% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in GSK by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 187,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 11,230.8% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 2,223,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,032. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

