KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.12. 1,759,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

