KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,597 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.52. The company had a trading volume of 837,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,883. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

