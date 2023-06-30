KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,405 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.40. 2,273,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.