KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Pool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.15. The company had a trading volume of 217,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.