Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 1,038,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,697,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 189.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

