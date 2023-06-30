KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $97,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,742,000 after acquiring an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock worth $9,901,873. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $477.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $482.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.