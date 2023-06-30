Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 426000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Klondike Gold Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a market cap of C$14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
