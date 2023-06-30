Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Kontrol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRLF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

