Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.68. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

