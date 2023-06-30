Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,138 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short High Yield comprises about 5.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 30.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.