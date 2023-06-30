Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $363.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.59 and its 200 day moving average is $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

