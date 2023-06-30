lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Up 187.5% in June

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Price Performance

OTCMKTS LSMNF remained flat at C$27.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.07. lastminute.com has a 1-year low of C$23.42 and a 1-year high of C$27.88.

lastminute.com Company Profile

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

