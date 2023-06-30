Legacy Trust Acquires 1,136 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $124.40.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

