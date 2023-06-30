Legacy Trust Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

