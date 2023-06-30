Legacy Trust Sells 170 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Legacy Trust reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Toro were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toro by 11,012.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 360,562 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Toro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 290,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

