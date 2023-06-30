Legacy Trust Sells 174 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Trust lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $161.89. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

