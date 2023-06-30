Legacy Trust Sells 23,122 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Legacy Trust cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.06. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

