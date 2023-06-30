Legacy Trust Sells 280 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Legacy Trust cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.2% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Shares of PANW opened at $253.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $255.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 402.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

