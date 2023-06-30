Legacy Trust Sells 60 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Trust cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.64. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $211.19.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.91.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

