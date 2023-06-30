Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.51

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 143626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRS. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 501.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,208,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 852.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,313,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,720 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,991,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,616,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

