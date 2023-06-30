Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires 725 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Schnitzer Steel Industries makes up approximately 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 70,587 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

SCHN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. 32,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $827.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $37.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

