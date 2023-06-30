Lesa Sroufe & Co Grows Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Diana Shipping makes up 2.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.64% of Diana Shipping worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 249,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

