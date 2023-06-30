Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.73 Million Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 1.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.13% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,487,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,915,398. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

