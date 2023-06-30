Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Frontline makes up 3.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.08% of Frontline worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Frontline Stock Up 4.0 %

Frontline stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 1,175,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. Analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.34%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 96.55%.

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.