Lesa Sroufe & Co Makes New $306,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $4,679,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,243 shares of company stock worth $21,091,840. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,595,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,112,428. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.52. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

