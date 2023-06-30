Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.05. 34,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

