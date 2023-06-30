Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Shares Down 4.6%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 16,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 145,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

