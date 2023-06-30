LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVNFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.23 on Monday. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.05.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVNFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 23.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

