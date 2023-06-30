LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.23 on Monday. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.05.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 23.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

