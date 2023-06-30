Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.22

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $15.54. Limoneira shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 105,394 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 106,155 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.