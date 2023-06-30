Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 631,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 242,592 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $7.10.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $854.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is currently 1,660.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,382 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 909,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 69.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 220,707 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.