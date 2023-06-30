Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.88. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 62,959 shares changing hands.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $792.63 million, a PE ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,660.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

