Loom Network Achieves Market Cap of $51.66 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $51.66 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

