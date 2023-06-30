Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 16,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

NYSE AMT opened at $192.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

