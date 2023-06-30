Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PLD opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.