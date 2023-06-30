Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $379.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $380.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

