Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $455.82 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

