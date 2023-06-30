Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11,767.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 458,572 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QCOM opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

