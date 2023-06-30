Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $19.35 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.79 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $173.38.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

