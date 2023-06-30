Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

