Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

