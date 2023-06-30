Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,034.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 561,778 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

LOW opened at $222.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $224.15.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

