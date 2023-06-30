M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of MBAC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $6,751,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 464,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 240,394 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

