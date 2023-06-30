Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $22.20 million and $30,372.96 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,416.95 or 1.00085529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000619 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,734.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.