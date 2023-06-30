Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $21.63 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and $31,346.11 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018929 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013988 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,257.80 or 1.00078994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000619 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,734.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

