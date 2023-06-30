Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

NYSE MHNC traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 50,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.