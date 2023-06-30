Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 4,620 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.82. 35,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

