Manchester Financial Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,313. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
