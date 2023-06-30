Manchester Financial Inc. Has $374,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,563,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About AT&T



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

